Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 15
11:01 a.m., 911 hang up, dispute/argument; report taken
12:00 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, assist other agency; patient refused evaluation/care, assistance
1:00 p.m., project lifesaver client record; report taken
2:04 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:08 p.m., drug paraphernalia; report taken, property
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.