Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 17
8:21 a.m., traffic control; handled by officer/deputy
9:46 a.m., theft; report taken
10:04 a.m., wanted person; arrest
10:13 a.m., suspicious; report taken
1:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:54 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
2:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:32 p.m., traffic stop; no report taken
4:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:10 p.m., speak to officer unknown situation; report taken
6:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
7:15 p.m., 911 open line; information/administrative
7:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:59 p.m., traffic stop, abuse, drugs, pursuit, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
Citations
8:43 p.m., Sivana Witt; disobey stop lights
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Feb. 18
12:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:41 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS
3:02 a.m., dispute/argument; verbal warning
11:00 a.m., traffic control; no report taken
12:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:37 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
4:46 p.m. traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
7:19 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
7:20 p.m., burglar alarm - audible; employee error alarm
7:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:57 p.m., reckless driver, DUI, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Feb. 19
12:03 a.m., reckless driver; event cancelled
12:36 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound
12:43 a.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; arrest, property seized or found
2:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:16 a.m., traffic stop, DUI, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
8:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
8:15 p.m., reckless driver; written warning
Citations
12:43 a.m., Alex Avilamatute; improper/defective vehicle lights
2:46 a.m., John Anderson; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
12:43 a.m., Alex Avilamatute; no operators license/non-waiverable, possess controlled substance-Sch 1/2/3
3:46 a.m., Gabriel Gomez Marroquin; fail to stay in lane, speeding 6-10 MPH county/state, drive under susp/before reinstated-state, DUI 15+ or refusal (1 prior conviction)