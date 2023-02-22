Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 20
12:58 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow report
1:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:01 a.m., assist other agency, traffic stop, wanted person; arrest, assistance, report taken
3:51 p.m., threats; report taken
4:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:16 p.m., citizen assist; report taken
5:35 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
6:50 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
7:15 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:22 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report
11:37 p.m., trespass, assault, theft; report taken
Citations
12:58 a.m., Nicolas Brodigan; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state, minor in possession/consumption of alcohol
7:27 p.m., Keilen Mocencio; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
12:58 a.m., Nicolas Brodigan; refuse to submit pretest, refuse to submit to test-1st offense, DUI-alcohol-2nd offense