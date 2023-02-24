Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 22
12:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:51 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:54 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:35 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
8:59 a.m., theft; report taken
10:05 a.m., wanted person; arrest
People are also reading…
11:30 a.m., motorist assist; no report taken
11:52 a.m., 911 hang up, welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
3:12 p.m., burglary; report taken
5:40 p.m., speak to officer, unknown situation; no report taken
8:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:54 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
10:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
8:38 a.m., Tommy Ballentine; no proof of insurance; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
No arrests were made.