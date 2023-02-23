Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 21
7:30 a.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning
7:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:20 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
11:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:14 p.m., harassment; report taken
2:14 p.m., stolen property; report taken
3:23 p.m., out of unit follow up, vandalism; report taken
7:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, assist other agency; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS
8:57 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
11:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.