Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 23
5:03 a.m., suspicious person; transport/escort given
2:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
3:38 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy
3:41 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
4:03 p.m., civil, civil standby; duplicate call
4:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:26 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
People are also reading…
9:05 p.m., 911 hang up; unfounded
9:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.