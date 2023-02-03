Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 2
12:24 a.m., vandalism; report taken
2:22 a.m., suspicious; GOA/UATL
10:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:41 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:36 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:52 p.m., burglary; report taken
5:03 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
7:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
9:22 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
6:56 a.m., Josef Benjamin; stalking misdemeanor offense, dom. asslt. 3rd degree, criminal mischief $0-$500
Arrests
3:20 p.m., Rosa Ramirez; warrant
5:24 p.m., Michael Johnson; warrant