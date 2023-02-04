Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 3
12:20 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
7:33 a.m., motor vehicle hit and run; cancelled - duplicate call
12:23 p.m., assault; report taken, no action taken
6:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:38 pm., traffic stop, pursuit, reckless driver; arrest
8:50 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
10:27 p.m., motorist assist; GOA/UATL
10:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:01 p.m., order violation; assignment completed/settled by contact
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.