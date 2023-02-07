Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 32:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:20 a.m., disorderly; transport/escort given
8:39 a.m., dispute/argument; report taken
10:27 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
10:52 a.m., sex offense; report taken
11:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations11:34 a.m., Zachary Lange; fail to yield ROW-entering roadway
ArrestsNo arrests were made.
Feb. 44:23 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
5:37 a.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning
7:09 a.m., traffic control, assist other agency; referred to partner agency
3:14 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report
3:24 p.m., fraud/forgery; report taken
4:33 p.m., burglary alarm—audible; building secure, false alarm
5:09 p.m., motor vehicle accident with non-injury; traffic accident report
5:51 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report
6:09 p.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy
6:24 p.m., 911 open line; GOA/UATL
10:10 p.m., reckless driver; report taken
10:42 p.m., burglar alarm—silent; building secure
11:12 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
11:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
CitationsNo citations were made.
ArrestsNo arrests were made.
Feb. 512:37 a.m., theft; unfounded
12:38 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
1:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:28 a.m., vandalism; report taken
7:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:58 a.m., wanted person; arrest, report taken
9:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:17 a.m., burglar alarm—audible; building secure
12:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:49 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:51 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:16 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report
7:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
9:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:37 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:50 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
11:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations1:13 a.m., Conner Johnson; speeding 6-10 MPH county/state
8:00 a.m., Rafael Rivero Alpizar; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
9:59 a.m., Larry Jackson; no valid registration car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests1:13 a.m., Conner Johnson; DUI-alcohol-2nd offense
8:58 a.m., Yanicet Zalazar Ramirez; warrant