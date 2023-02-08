Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 6
12:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:40 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow report
2:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:59 a.m., suspicious vehicle; assignment completed/settled by contact
6:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unfounded
7:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:49 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:21 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:58 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:32 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
4:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:56 p.m., fire brush; written warning, fire controlled
6:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:32 p.m., domestic violent; handled by officer/deputy
9:40 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy
10:52 p.m., abandoned vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
11:10 p.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
11:40 p.m., robbery; report taken
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.