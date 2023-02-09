Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7
1:23 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:36 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:35 a.m., criminal traffic; GOA/UATL
8:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:47 a.m., fraud, forgery; report taken
10:04 a.m., animal bite; report taken
11:13 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
11:58 a.m., harassment; report taken
12:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:05 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
4:39 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
6:42 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report
8:21 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
11:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
4:44 p.m., Eunice Alcocer-Gonzalez; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
4:52 p.m., Eunice Alcocer-Gonzalez; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state