Media Log - Jan. 12

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 7

7:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS

8:31 a.m., disorderly; report taken

10:58 a.m., suspicious; report taken

2:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:46 p.m., traffic stop; report taken, arrest, citation issued, tow report

4:00 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

4:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:19 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken

7:43 p.m., motor vehicle hit & run, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report

7:43 p.m., extra patrol; information

10:49 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

11:19 p.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

