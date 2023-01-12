Media Log - Jan. 12

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 7
7:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS
8:31 a.m., disorderly; report taken
10:58 a.m., suspicious; report taken
2:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:46 p.m., traffic stop; report taken, arrest, citation issued, tow report
4:00 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
4:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:19 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken
7:43 p.m., motor vehicle hit & run, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
7:43 p.m., extra patrol; information
10:49 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
11:19 p.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.