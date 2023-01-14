 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Jan. 14

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 9

12:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:08 a.m., traffic stop; arrest

10:23 a.m., suspicious vehicle, recovered vehicle; report taken, tow report

11:59 a.m., motorist assist; escort/transport given

12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:39 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

7:04 p.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy

7:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:55 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

10:04 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

10:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Citations

No citations were made

