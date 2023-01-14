Media Log - Jan. 14

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 9
12:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:08 a.m., traffic stop; arrest
10:23 a.m., suspicious vehicle, recovered vehicle; report taken, tow report
11:59 a.m., motorist assist; escort/transport given
12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:39 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
7:04 p.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy
7:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:55 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
10:04 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
10:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Citations
No citations were made