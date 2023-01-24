Media Log - Jan. 24

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 20
6:29 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
8:41 a.m., motorist assist; arrest
9:29 a.m., assist other agency; report taken, tow report
1:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient evaluated, no treatment/transported report, tow report
6:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
9:35 a.m., Juan Hernandez Martinez; no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
9:10 a.m., Juan Hernandez Martinez; no operators license/non-waiverable
Jan. 21
10:06 a.m., wanted person; arrest
11:25 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport reported, tow report
1:09 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
4:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:52 p.m., assault; arrest, property seized or found
10:17 p.m., suspicious vehicle; arrest, property seized or found
11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:43 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
10:08 a.m., Robert Schuler; warrant
Jan. 22
12:07 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
2:34 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
4:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:13 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
2:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:41 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
4:13 p.m., speak to officer; GOA/UATL
4:44 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
7:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:39 p.m., reckless driver; no report taken
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
10:20 p.m., Orlando Rivera; possess or use drug paraphernalia, DUI - 1st offense, possess controlled substance, possess marijuana 1 oz or less 1st off.