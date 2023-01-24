 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Jan. 24

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 20

6:29 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

8:41 a.m., motorist assist; arrest

9:29 a.m., assist other agency; report taken, tow report

1:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient evaluated, no treatment/transported report, tow report

6:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

9:35 a.m., Juan Hernandez Martinez; no operators license/non-waiverable

Arrests

9:10 a.m., Juan Hernandez Martinez; no operators license/non-waiverable

Jan. 21

10:06 a.m., wanted person; arrest

11:25 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport reported, tow report

1:09 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

4:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:52 p.m., assault; arrest, property seized or found

10:17 p.m., suspicious vehicle; arrest, property seized or found

11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:43 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

10:08 a.m., Robert Schuler; warrant

Jan. 22

12:07 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

2:34 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

4:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:13 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

2:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:41 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

4:13 p.m., speak to officer; GOA/UATL

4:44 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

7:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:39 p.m., reckless driver; no report taken

10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

10:20 p.m., Orlando Rivera; possess or use drug paraphernalia, DUI - 1st offense, possess controlled substance, possess marijuana 1 oz or less 1st off.

