Media Log - Jan. 26

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 22
7:05 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:17 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
7:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; written warning, traffic accident report
7:29 p.m., ATL; information/administrative
9:20 p.m., overdose, welfare check; patient treated, transported by EMS
9:34 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
9:39 p.m., traffic stop, drugs, motor vehicle accident non-injury, pursuit, reckless driver, driving under suspension/revocation; traffic accident report, arrest, property, tow report
People are also reading…
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.