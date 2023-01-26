 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Jan. 26

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 22

7:05 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:17 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL

7:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; written warning, traffic accident report

7:29 p.m., ATL; information/administrative

9:20 p.m., overdose, welfare check; patient treated, transported by EMS

9:34 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

9:39 p.m., traffic stop, drugs, motor vehicle accident non-injury, pursuit, reckless driver, driving under suspension/revocation; traffic accident report, arrest, property, tow report

People are also reading…

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News