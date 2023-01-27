 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Jan. 27

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 23

6:40 a.m., traffic stop, wanted person, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, to be assigned

10:53 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

1:13 p.m., wanted person; arrest

1:17 p.m., criminal traffic; GOA/UATL

2:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest

10:37 p.m., traffic hazard; written warning

11:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

