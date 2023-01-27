Media Log - Jan. 27

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 23
6:40 a.m., traffic stop, wanted person, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, to be assigned
10:53 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
1:13 p.m., wanted person; arrest
1:17 p.m., criminal traffic; GOA/UATL
2:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest
10:37 p.m., traffic hazard; written warning
11:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.