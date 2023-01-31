 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Jan. 31

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s OfficeJan. 2712:09 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

2:09 p.m., theft; report taken

4:52 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

5:05 p.m., wanted person; arrest

6:20 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

6:44 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report

Citations5:47 p.m., Johana Millaizaguiree; unsafe backing, no operators license/waiverable

6:44 p.m., Jose Quintanilla Hernandez; drive under susp/before reinstated-state

9:28 p.m., Skott Holyoak; no proof of ownership

Arrests5:30 p.m., Christhian Vargass Rivas; warrant

6:53 p.m., Jose Quintanilla Hernandez; drive under susp/before reinstated-state

Jan. 281:12 a.m., drugs, suspicious vehicle; arrest, property

4:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:54 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

7:06 a.m., motorist assist; GOA/UATL

12:04 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

12:42 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken

12:59 p.m., lost property; report taken

2:22 p.m., suspicious; assignment completed/settled by contact

3:06 p.m., info; information

4:34 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

6:06 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken

7:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:55 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:05 p.m., order violation; handled by officer/deputy

9:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations12:06 a.m., Michael Bejar; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

8:58 p.m., Samantha Reza-Mancilla; no proof of insurance

Arrests1:33 a.m., Cory Condreay; del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug; possess controlled substance-sch 4/5, del/dsp/dst/man/pos cntrl subs-Sch 4,5; no drug tax stamp, possess controlled substance, possess meth 10-27 grams

Jan. 2912:24 a.m., motorist assist, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

6:33 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

7:36 a.m., welfare check, assist other agency; transport/escort given

10:55 a.m., suspicious vehicle; tow report

3:06 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

4:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations1:13 a.m., Yojanan Ontivreos; no proof of ownership

2:49 a.m., Fermin Sanchez Acosta; no proof of ownership

ArrestsNo arrests were made.

