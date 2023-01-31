Media Log - Jan. 31

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s OfficeJan. 2712:09 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
2:09 p.m., theft; report taken
4:52 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
5:05 p.m., wanted person; arrest
6:20 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
6:44 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
Citations5:47 p.m., Johana Millaizaguiree; unsafe backing, no operators license/waiverable
6:44 p.m., Jose Quintanilla Hernandez; drive under susp/before reinstated-state
9:28 p.m., Skott Holyoak; no proof of ownership
Arrests5:30 p.m., Christhian Vargass Rivas; warrant
6:53 p.m., Jose Quintanilla Hernandez; drive under susp/before reinstated-state
Jan. 281:12 a.m., drugs, suspicious vehicle; arrest, property
4:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:54 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
7:06 a.m., motorist assist; GOA/UATL
12:04 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
12:42 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken
12:59 p.m., lost property; report taken
2:22 p.m., suspicious; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:06 p.m., info; information
4:34 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
6:06 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken
7:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:55 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:05 p.m., order violation; handled by officer/deputy
9:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations12:06 a.m., Michael Bejar; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
8:58 p.m., Samantha Reza-Mancilla; no proof of insurance
Arrests1:33 a.m., Cory Condreay; del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug; possess controlled substance-sch 4/5, del/dsp/dst/man/pos cntrl subs-Sch 4,5; no drug tax stamp, possess controlled substance, possess meth 10-27 grams
Jan. 2912:24 a.m., motorist assist, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:33 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
7:36 a.m., welfare check, assist other agency; transport/escort given
10:55 a.m., suspicious vehicle; tow report
3:06 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
4:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations1:13 a.m., Yojanan Ontivreos; no proof of ownership
2:49 a.m., Fermin Sanchez Acosta; no proof of ownership
ArrestsNo arrests were made.