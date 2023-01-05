 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Jan. 5

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 2

1:05 a.m., assist other agency; GOA/UATL

8:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:58 a.m., parking; unfounded

10:47 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:20 a.m., voluntary contact; handled by officer/deputy

1:07 pm., traffic stop; citation issued

6:37 p.m., speak to officer; assignment completed/settled by contact

