Media Log - Jan. 5

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 2
1:05 a.m., assist other agency; GOA/UATL
8:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:58 a.m., parking; unfounded
10:47 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:20 a.m., voluntary contact; handled by officer/deputy
1:07 pm., traffic stop; citation issued
6:37 p.m., speak to officer; assignment completed/settled by contact
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.