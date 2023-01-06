Media Log - Jan. 6

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 3
5:01 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report, tow report
5:31 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report
5:55 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
7:49 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
9:56 a.m., suspicious person; no action taken
11:25 a.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
1:20 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
2:12 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, arrest, citation issued
2:15 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
4:30 p.m., 911 open line; assignment completed/settled by contact
5:33 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken
7:03 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
7:12 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, tow report
Citations
9 p.m., Dale Eisenmenger; too fast for conditions, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, fail to yield ROW-entering roadway
Arrests
No arrests were made.