Media Log - Jan. 7

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 5

6:14 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:35 a.m., traffic hazard; information

10:33 a.m., trespass; handled by officer/deputy

12:06 p.m., out of unit follow up; GOA/UATL

12:15 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy

4:54 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

5:16 p.m., theft; civil

5:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:23 p.m. motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning

6:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:05 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

9:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

6:21 a.m., Crystal Laudenklos; disobey stop lights

Arrests

No arrests were made. 

