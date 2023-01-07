Media Log - Jan. 7

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 5
6:14 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:35 a.m., traffic hazard; information
10:33 a.m., trespass; handled by officer/deputy
12:06 p.m., out of unit follow up; GOA/UATL
12:15 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy
4:54 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
5:16 p.m., theft; civil
5:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:23 p.m. motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning
6:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:05 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
9:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
6:21 a.m., Crystal Laudenklos; disobey stop lights
Arrests
No arrests were made.