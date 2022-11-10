Media Log - Nov. 10

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 8
12:02 a.m., suspicious person; unfounded
2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:34 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report
4:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
11:40 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
1:05 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
2:36 p.m., voluntary contact, traffic hazard; removed from roadway
2:55 p.m., traffic stop, pursuit; arrest, property
4:58 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; report taken, written warning
5:54 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL
7:10 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL
7:51 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact
8:27 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.