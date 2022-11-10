 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Nov. 10

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 8

12:02 a.m., suspicious person; unfounded

2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:34 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report

4:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:40 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

1:05 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

2:36 p.m., voluntary contact, traffic hazard; removed from roadway

2:55 p.m., traffic stop, pursuit; arrest, property

4:58 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; report taken, written warning

5:54 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL

7:10 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL

7:51 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact

8:27 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy

Citations 

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

