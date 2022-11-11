Media Log - Nov. 11

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 9
12:05 a.m., suspicious vehicle, drug paraphenalia, drugs; citation issued
2:35 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:13 a.m., out of unit follow up, drugs; report taken, property
10:07 a.m., wanted person; arrest
12:33 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer
4:05 p.m., wanted person; arrest
6:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:30 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
8:04 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:13 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:58 p.m., theft; civil, no action taken
9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12:05 a.m., Amber Vis; possess or use drug paraphernalia
8:50 a.m., Freddilinda Bourn; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
10:30 a.m., Jessi Davis; warrant