Media Log - Nov. 11

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 9

12:05 a.m., suspicious vehicle, drug paraphenalia, drugs; citation issued

2:35 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

6:13 a.m., out of unit follow up, drugs; report taken, property

10:07 a.m., wanted person; arrest

12:33 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer

4:05 p.m., wanted person; arrest

6:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:30 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

8:04 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:13 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:58 p.m., theft; civil, no action taken

9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

12:05 a.m., Amber Vis; possess or use drug paraphernalia

8:50 a.m., Freddilinda Bourn; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

10:30 a.m., Jessi Davis; warrant

