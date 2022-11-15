 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Nov. 15

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 11

10:38 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

12:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken

3:52 p.m., speak to officer; information

5:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, verbal warning

6:22 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

6:50 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

7:33 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

7:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:50 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL

9:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:09 p.m., sick; EMS and transport

11:22 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Nov. 12

12:17 a.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy

8:41 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

12:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:33 p.m., child custody dispute; no report taken

5:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

7:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:50 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued

10:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:56 p.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Nov. 13

1:12 a.m., assist other agency; assistance

1:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:39 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

12:00 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

12:53 p.m., vandalism; report taken

3:09 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

3:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:59 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

6:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:37 p.m., traffic hazard; verbal warning

8:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:01 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

9:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:44 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

10:22 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

10:42 p.m., fire other; GOA/UATL

11:30 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

Citations

11:33 p.m., Hector Enriquez Pineda; no operators license/waiverable

Arrests

No arrests were made.

