Media Log - Nov. 15

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 11
10:38 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
12:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken
3:52 p.m., speak to officer; information
5:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, verbal warning
6:22 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
6:50 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
7:33 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
People are also reading…
7:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:50 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
9:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:09 p.m., sick; EMS and transport
11:22 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Nov. 12
12:17 a.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy
8:41 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
12:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:33 p.m., child custody dispute; no report taken
5:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
7:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:50 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
10:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:56 p.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Nov. 13
1:12 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
1:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:39 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
12:00 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
12:53 p.m., vandalism; report taken
3:09 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
3:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:59 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
6:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:37 p.m., traffic hazard; verbal warning
8:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:01 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
9:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:44 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
10:22 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
10:42 p.m., fire other; GOA/UATL
11:30 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
Citations
11:33 p.m., Hector Enriquez Pineda; no operators license/waiverable
Arrests
No arrests were made.