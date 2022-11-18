 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Nov. 18

  • 0

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 162:07 a.m., suspicious; no action taken

7:17 a.m., suspicious person; verbal warning

9:09 a.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy

11:37 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

11:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest

5:16 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

5:20 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

6:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:38 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

People are also reading…

8:24 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

Citations

No citations were made.

ArrestsNo arrests were made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News