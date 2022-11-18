Media Log - Nov. 18

Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 162:07 a.m., suspicious; no action taken
7:17 a.m., suspicious person; verbal warning
9:09 a.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
11:37 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
11:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:16 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
5:20 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
6:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:38 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
8:24 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
Citations
No citations were made.
ArrestsNo arrests were made.