Media Log - Nov. 19

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 17
1:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, arrest
2:02 a.m., burglar alarm - audible; alarm malfunction
6:19 a.m., disable vehicle; transport/escort given, tow report
6:40a.m., 911 open line; information
7:56 a.m., handicap parking violation; GOA/UATL
12:23 p.m., assault; citation issued
4:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
6:59 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
7:02 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
7:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:20 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
10:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:01 p.m., burglar alarm - silent; united cancelled enroute
Citations
2:14 p.m., Lauree Jankowski; assault ofc/htlh care prof-3rd degree
8:22 p.m., Amber Jochem; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
1:20 p.m., Lauree Jankowski; assault ofc/htlh care prof-3rd degree