 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Nov. 19

  • Updated
  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 17

1:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, arrest

2:02 a.m., burglar alarm - audible; alarm malfunction

6:19 a.m., disable vehicle; transport/escort given, tow report

6:40a.m., 911 open line; information

7:56 a.m., handicap parking violation; GOA/UATL

12:23 p.m., assault; citation issued

4:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL

6:59 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

7:02 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

People are also reading…

7:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:20 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

10:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:01 p.m., burglar alarm - silent; united cancelled enroute

Citations

2:14 p.m., Lauree Jankowski; assault ofc/htlh care prof-3rd degree

8:22 p.m., Amber Jochem; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

1:20 p.m., Lauree Jankowski; assault ofc/htlh care prof-3rd degree

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News