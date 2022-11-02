Media Log - Nov. 2

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 31
12:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:09 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:13 a.m., noise; GOA/UATL
1:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:10 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken
2:16 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
10:42 a.m., fire other; information
12:44 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
People are also reading…
1:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:29 p.m., motorist assist; verbal warning
3:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, released without transport, tow report
8:30 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
8:33 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:02 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
10:21 p.m., traffic stop, wanted person, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report
11:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:51 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
10:26 p.m., Dylan Dykes; drive during revocation/impound-2nd/3rd
2:20 a.m., Tahashaye Canty-Neely; speeding 6-10 MPH county/state, drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs