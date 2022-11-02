 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Nov. 2

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 31

12:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:09 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:13 a.m., noise; GOA/UATL

1:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:10 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken

2:16 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report

10:42 a.m., fire other; information

12:44 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

1:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:29 p.m., motorist assist; verbal warning

3:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, released without transport, tow report

8:30 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

8:33 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:02 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken

10:21 p.m., traffic stop, wanted person, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report

11:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:51 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

Citations 

No citations were made.

Arrests

10:26 p.m., Dylan Dykes; drive during revocation/impound-2nd/3rd

2:20 a.m., Tahashaye Canty-Neely; speeding 6-10 MPH county/state, drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs

