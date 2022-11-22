 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Nov. 22

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 18

4:16 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

10:23 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

11:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:12 p.m., trespass; verbal warning

3:34 p.m., panic alarm - silent; cancelled prior to arrival at scene

7:13 p.m., dispute/argument; GOA/UATL

Citations

2:11 p.m., Maria Coyt; no operators license/waiverable

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Nov. 19

1:25 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:11 a.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

3:12 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

7:20 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

7:27 a.m., traffic hazard; referred to partner agency

7:36 a.m., order violation; report taken

8:01 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:05 a.m., assist other agency; assistance, no report taken

10:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:31 a.m., burglary, theft; report taken

1:21 p.m., trespass; verbal warning, written warning

2:15 p.m., 911 open line; information

3:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:43 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

4:41 p.m., cattle out; GOA/UATL

5:08 p.m., found property; property (seized or found)

7:30 p.m., ATL; GOA/UATL

7:52 p.m., harassment; no report taken

8:28 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

8:49 p.m., speak to officer; no action taken

9:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:13 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL

11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Nov. 20

12:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:41 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued, property

12:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:59 p.m., threats, weapon violation; handled by officer/deputy

10:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

