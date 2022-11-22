Media Log - Nov. 22

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 18
4:16 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
10:23 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
11:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:12 p.m., trespass; verbal warning
3:34 p.m., panic alarm - silent; cancelled prior to arrival at scene
7:13 p.m., dispute/argument; GOA/UATL
Citations
2:11 p.m., Maria Coyt; no operators license/waiverable
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Nov. 19
1:25 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:11 a.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
3:12 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
7:20 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
7:27 a.m., traffic hazard; referred to partner agency
7:36 a.m., order violation; report taken
8:01 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:05 a.m., assist other agency; assistance, no report taken
10:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:31 a.m., burglary, theft; report taken
1:21 p.m., trespass; verbal warning, written warning
2:15 p.m., 911 open line; information
3:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:43 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
4:41 p.m., cattle out; GOA/UATL
5:08 p.m., found property; property (seized or found)
7:30 p.m., ATL; GOA/UATL
7:52 p.m., harassment; no report taken
8:28 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
8:49 p.m., speak to officer; no action taken
9:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:13 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Nov. 20
12:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:41 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued, property
12:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:59 p.m., threats, weapon violation; handled by officer/deputy
10:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.