Media Log - Nov. 8

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 4

5:58 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

6:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL

8:27 a.m., 911 open line; information

8:35 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

9:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:17 a.m., emergency protective custody; no action taken

9:21 a.m., wanted person; report taken, arrest

10:58 p.m., wanted person; report taken, arrest

2:00 p.m., wanted person; arrest

2:53 p.m., fraud/forgery; report taken

3:34 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

4:12 p.m., reckless driver; assignment completed/settled by contact

4:41 p.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL

5:12 p.m., dispute/argument; cancelled

6:08 p.m., parking; vehicle marked and tagged

7:11 p.m., theft; report taken

Citations

12:10 a.m., Yanicet Zalazar Ramirez; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

2:05 p.m., Erika Kassen; warrant

10 p.m., Taylor Kryzycki; warrant

Nov. 5

2:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL

9:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

10:23 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken

10:31 a.m., fraud/forgery; report taken

12:14 p.m., theft; report taken

3:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

9:27 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

10:04 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

10:56 p.m., assist other agency; event cancelled

11:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, DUI, driving under suspension/revocation; patient treated, transported by EMS, arrest, citation issued, tow report

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Nov. 6

2:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:01 p.m., traffic hazard; cancelled

8:20 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

8:23 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

1:52 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

2:53 p.m., traffic hazard; no action taken

6:46 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

7:30 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

8:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:56 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

11:01 p.m., Devin Henderson; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests were made.

