Media Log - Nov. 8

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 4
5:58 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:51 a.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
8:27 a.m., 911 open line; information
8:35 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
9:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:17 a.m., emergency protective custody; no action taken
9:21 a.m., wanted person; report taken, arrest
10:58 p.m., wanted person; report taken, arrest
2:00 p.m., wanted person; arrest
2:53 p.m., fraud/forgery; report taken
3:34 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
4:12 p.m., reckless driver; assignment completed/settled by contact
4:41 p.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
5:12 p.m., dispute/argument; cancelled
6:08 p.m., parking; vehicle marked and tagged
7:11 p.m., theft; report taken
Citations
12:10 a.m., Yanicet Zalazar Ramirez; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
2:05 p.m., Erika Kassen; warrant
10 p.m., Taylor Kryzycki; warrant
Nov. 5
2:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
9:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
10:23 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken
10:31 a.m., fraud/forgery; report taken
12:14 p.m., theft; report taken
3:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
9:27 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
10:04 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
10:56 p.m., assist other agency; event cancelled
11:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, DUI, driving under suspension/revocation; patient treated, transported by EMS, arrest, citation issued, tow report
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Nov. 6
2:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:01 p.m., traffic hazard; cancelled
8:20 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
8:23 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
1:52 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
2:53 p.m., traffic hazard; no action taken
6:46 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
7:30 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
8:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:56 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
11:01 p.m., Devin Henderson; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.