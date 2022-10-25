Media Log - Oct. 25

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 21
12:44 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:0 p.m., abandoned vehicle; report taken, tow report
3:25 p.m., fraud; information
3:49 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:30 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:50 p.m., found property, drugs; handled by officer/deputy
6:41 p.m., shooting; report taken
10:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
4 p.m., Jaden Tapia; warrant
4 p.m., Darin Hall; warrant
Oct. 22
10:04 a.m., animal; placed in pound
11:53 a.m., suspicious; no action taken
12:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:31 p.m., lost property; report taken
3:13 p.m., fraud; report taken
3:53 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:19 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
5:18 p.m., animal; placed in pound
7:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:30 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:03 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:12 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12:50 p.m., Adrian Pedraza Reyes; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Oct. 23
12:26 a.m., suspicious; GOA/UATL
12:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:03 a.m., animal; GOA/UATL
9:59 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
10:14 a.m., domestic violent, medical emergency; patient treated, transported by EMS
11:23 a.m., motorist assist; no report
1:09 p.m., suspicious; building secure
2:22 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy
2:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:17 p.m., animal; placed in pound
10:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
10:22 a.m., Julian Duncan; assault-3rd degree
Arrests
11:18 a.m., Julian Duncan; assault-3rd degree