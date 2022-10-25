 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Oct. 25

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 21

12:44 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:0 p.m., abandoned vehicle; report taken, tow report

3:25 p.m., fraud; information

3:49 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:30 p.m., wanted person; arrest

5:50 p.m., found property, drugs; handled by officer/deputy

6:41 p.m., shooting; report taken

10:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

People are also reading…

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

4 p.m., Jaden Tapia; warrant

4 p.m., Darin Hall; warrant

Oct. 22

10:04 a.m., animal; placed in pound

11:53 a.m., suspicious; no action taken

12:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

2:31 p.m., lost property; report taken

3:13 p.m., fraud; report taken

3:53 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:19 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

5:18 p.m., animal; placed in pound

7:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:30 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:03 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:12 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations 

12:50 p.m., Adrian Pedraza Reyes; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Oct. 23

12:26 a.m., suspicious; GOA/UATL

12:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:03 a.m., animal; GOA/UATL

9:59 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

10:14 a.m., domestic violent, medical emergency; patient treated, transported by EMS

11:23 a.m., motorist assist; no report

1:09 p.m., suspicious; building secure

2:22 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy

2:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:17 p.m., animal; placed in pound

10:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

10:22 a.m., Julian Duncan; assault-3rd degree

Arrests

11:18 a.m., Julian Duncan; assault-3rd degree

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Incident under investigation

Incident under investigation

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday afternoon that a reported shooting incident is under investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News