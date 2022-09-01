 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Sept. 1

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 30

12:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:00 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:40 a.m., fraud; unfounded

9:58 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), threats; report taken

2:31 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer

2:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:39 p.m., indecent; verbal warning

6:35 p.m., motorist assist; tow report

7:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

