Media Log - Sept. 1

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 30
12:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:00 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:40 a.m., fraud; unfounded
9:58 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), threats; report taken
2:31 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer
2:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:39 p.m., indecent; verbal warning
6:35 p.m., motorist assist; tow report
7:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.