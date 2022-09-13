Media Log - Sept. 13

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 9
8:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:28 p.m., disable vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
1:32 p.m., wanted person; arrest
2:33 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
2:53 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
4:00 p.m., wanted person; arrest
4:32 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken
5:24 p.m., assault, assist other agency, DUI, wanted person, suspicious, medical emergency, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
8:46 p.m., found person; verbal warning
10:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:30 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
1:43 p.m., Jesus Mendoza; other agency arrest warrant
6:16 p.m., Alondra Rafaela-Hernandez; assist other agency
6:36 p.m., Alec Parry; assist other agency
Sept. 10
2:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:21 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
6:13 a.m., traffic hazard; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:45 a.m., tobacco/nicotine violation; property (seized or found)
11:28 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
4:34 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
5:02 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; report taken
5:19 p.m., sex offender registry; report taken
5:21 p.m., sex offender registry; report taken
8:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:47 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
9:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:17 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:42 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Sept. 11
12:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:05 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:03 a.m., criminal traffic; gone on arrival/unable to locate
2:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:04 p.m., suspicious; gone on arrival/unable to locate
7:36 p.m., suspicious; unfounded
8:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:46 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report tkane
10:26 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken
11:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
10:03 p.m., Aura Medina Carias; no operators license/non-waiverable; improper/defective vehicle lighting