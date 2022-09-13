 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Sept. 13

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 9 

8:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:28 p.m., disable vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

1:32 p.m., wanted person; arrest

2:33 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

2:53 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

4:00 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4:32 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken

5:24 p.m., assault, assist other agency, DUI, wanted person, suspicious, medical emergency, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report

8:46 p.m., found person; verbal warning

10:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:30 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

1:43 p.m., Jesus Mendoza; other agency arrest warrant

6:16 p.m., Alondra Rafaela-Hernandez; assist other agency

6:36 p.m., Alec Parry; assist other agency

Sept. 10

2:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:21 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

6:13 a.m., traffic hazard; gone on arrival/unable to locate

10:45 a.m., tobacco/nicotine violation; property (seized or found)

11:28 p.m., welfare check; unfounded

4:34 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

5:02 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; report taken

5:19 p.m., sex offender registry; report taken

5:21 p.m., sex offender registry; report taken

8:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:47 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

9:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:17 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:42 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Sept. 11 

12:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:05 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:03 a.m., criminal traffic; gone on arrival/unable to locate

2:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:04 p.m., suspicious; gone on arrival/unable to locate

7:36 p.m., suspicious; unfounded

8:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:46 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report tkane

10:26 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken

11:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests 

10:03 p.m., Aura Medina Carias; no operators license/non-waiverable; improper/defective vehicle lighting

