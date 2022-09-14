Media Log - Sept. 14

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 12
12:06 a.m., suspicious person; gone on arrival/unable to locate
12:23 a.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
1:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:12 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
1:41 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
2:05 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; building secure
4:00 a.m. burglar alarm - audible; building secure
11:21 a.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; gone on arrival/unable to locate
4:39 p.m., truck on fire; fire control or extinguishment
5:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:56 p.m., animal; gone on arrival/unable to locate
6:55 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
7:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:41 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:49 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact
8:52 p.m., death notification; handled by officer
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
1:44 a.m., Montgomery Corder; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
9:01 p.m., Nathan Kolbet; carry concealed weapon-1st offense; fail to stay in lane
Arrests
No arrests were made.