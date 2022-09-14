 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Sept. 14

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 12

12:06 a.m., suspicious person; gone on arrival/unable to locate

12:23 a.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

1:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:12 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

1:41 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

2:05 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; building secure

4:00 a.m. burglar alarm - audible; building secure

11:21 a.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; gone on arrival/unable to locate

People are also reading…

4:39 p.m., truck on fire; fire control or extinguishment

5:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:56 p.m., animal; gone on arrival/unable to locate

6:55 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

7:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:41 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:49 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact

8:52 p.m., death notification; handled by officer

11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations 

1:44 a.m., Montgomery Corder; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

9:01 p.m., Nathan Kolbet; carry concealed weapon-1st offense; fail to stay in lane

Arrests

No arrests were made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SID sees debate at council meeting

SID sees debate at council meeting

Columbus residents near Bradshaw Park cited safety concerns and financial burdens in opposition of the creation of a Street Improvement Distri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News