Media Log - Sept. 15

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 13

12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:05 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; building secure

10:01 a.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

10:10 a.m., threats; report taken

11:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:02 p.m., trespass; verbal warning

1:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow report

2:15 p.m., chest pain, 911 open line, assist other agency; information, patient treated, transported by EMS

2:21 p.m., wanted person; arrest

2:53 p.m., welfare check; report taken

7:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

8:59 p.m., suspicious person, trespass; arrest, report taken, written warning

10:08 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

11:36 p.m., harassment; property (seized or found)

11:48 p.m., burglar alarm - audible; building secure

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

3 p.m. - Cory Lieberman; warrant

10:21 p.m., Leslie Saner Jr.; stalking felony offense

