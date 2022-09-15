Media Log - Sept. 15

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 13
12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:05 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; building secure
10:01 a.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:10 a.m., threats; report taken
11:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:02 p.m., trespass; verbal warning
1:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow report
2:15 p.m., chest pain, 911 open line, assist other agency; information, patient treated, transported by EMS
2:21 p.m., wanted person; arrest
2:53 p.m., welfare check; report taken
7:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
8:59 p.m., suspicious person, trespass; arrest, report taken, written warning
10:08 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
11:36 p.m., harassment; property (seized or found)
11:48 p.m., burglar alarm - audible; building secure
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
3 p.m. - Cory Lieberman; warrant
10:21 p.m., Leslie Saner Jr.; stalking felony offense