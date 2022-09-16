 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Sept. 16

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 14

1:26 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

4:42 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:22 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:42 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, transport/escort given

7:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:13 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

12:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:23 p.m., harassment, wanted person; report taken, arrest

5:09 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate

5:36 p.m., drugs; report taken, property (seized or found)

6:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:13 p.m., suspicious; unfounded

8:19 p.m., theft; report taken

8:55 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued

10:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:49 p.m., theft; report taken

11:52 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued

Citations

4:51 a.m., Jackelin Madrid; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

5:32 a.m., Tiffany Rogers; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests were made.

