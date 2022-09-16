Media Log - Sept. 16

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 14
1:26 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
4:42 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:22 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:42 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, transport/escort given
7:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:13 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
12:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:23 p.m., harassment, wanted person; report taken, arrest
5:09 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate
5:36 p.m., drugs; report taken, property (seized or found)
6:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:13 p.m., suspicious; unfounded
8:19 p.m., theft; report taken
8:55 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
10:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:49 p.m., theft; report taken
11:52 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued
Citations
4:51 a.m., Jackelin Madrid; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
5:32 a.m., Tiffany Rogers; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.