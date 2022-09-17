Media Log - Sept. 17

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 15
1:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:56 a.m., suspicious person; no report taken
8:15 a.m., wanted person; arrest
8:17 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
10:28 a.m., welfare check, wanted person; arrest
3:24 p.m., wanted person; arrest
4:34 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
7:07 p.m., threats; assistance
8:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:08 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
10:19 p.m., diabetic, pursuit, reckless driver; citation issued, patient treated, released (without transport)
