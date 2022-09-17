 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Sept. 17

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

 Sept. 15 

1:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:56 a.m., suspicious person; no report taken

8:15 a.m., wanted person; arrest

8:17 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

10:28 a.m., welfare check, wanted person; arrest

3:24 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4:34 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy

7:07 p.m., threats; assistance

8:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:08 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

10:19 p.m., diabetic, pursuit, reckless driver; citation issued, patient treated, released (without transport)

Citations 

No citations were made. 

Arrests

No arrests were made. 

