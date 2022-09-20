 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Sept. 20

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 16

2:14 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

9:58 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:45 a.m., suspicious person; information

11:08 a.m., assault; citation issued, report taken

12:39 p.m., theft; no report taken

1:19 p.m., civil/civil standby; information

1:28 p.m., motorist assist; information

2:28 p.m., assault; citation issued, report taken

2:50 p.m., abuse; report taken

2:50 p.m., fight; citation issued

4:03 p.m., assault; report taken, citation issued

4:07 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information

5:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, extrication; traffic accident report

8:59 p.m., wanted person; arrest

9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Sept. 17

3:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:58 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; no action taken

7:03 a.m., traffic hazard, missing person; handled by officer/deputy

12:31 p.m., vehicle lock out; cancelled (prior to arrival at scene)

2:31 p.m., DUI; gone on arrival/unable to locate

5:11 p.m., DUI; gone on arrival/unable to locate

5:41 p.m., ATL; verbal warning

5:42 p.m., suicide threats; handled by officer/deputy

7:29 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

7:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:07 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

9:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:17 p.m., wanted person; arrest

9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:30 p.m., animal bite; report taken

9:31 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken

10:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

Sept. 18

12:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:36 a.m., found property; property (seized or found)

11:40 a.m., welfare check; no report taken, unfounded

12 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate

1:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:18 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; citation issued

3:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:20 p.m., abandoned vehicle, suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

5:46 p.m., suspicious vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

6:31 p.m., reckless driver; verbal warning

7:56 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

9:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:29 p.m., noise; unfounded

10:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:51 p.m., welfare check, sex offense, driving under suspension/revocation; report taken, citation issued

Citations

2:26 p.m., Donovan Hansen; willful reckless driving-1st offense, speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests were made.

