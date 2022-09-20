Media Log - Sept. 20

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 16
2:14 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
9:58 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:45 a.m., suspicious person; information
11:08 a.m., assault; citation issued, report taken
12:39 p.m., theft; no report taken
1:19 p.m., civil/civil standby; information
1:28 p.m., motorist assist; information
2:28 p.m., assault; citation issued, report taken
2:50 p.m., abuse; report taken
2:50 p.m., fight; citation issued
4:03 p.m., assault; report taken, citation issued
4:07 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information
5:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, extrication; traffic accident report
8:59 p.m., wanted person; arrest
9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Sept. 17
3:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:58 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; no action taken
7:03 a.m., traffic hazard, missing person; handled by officer/deputy
12:31 p.m., vehicle lock out; cancelled (prior to arrival at scene)
2:31 p.m., DUI; gone on arrival/unable to locate
5:11 p.m., DUI; gone on arrival/unable to locate
5:41 p.m., ATL; verbal warning
5:42 p.m., suicide threats; handled by officer/deputy
7:29 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
7:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:07 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
9:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:17 p.m., wanted person; arrest
9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:30 p.m., animal bite; report taken
9:31 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken
10:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Sept. 18
12:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:36 a.m., found property; property (seized or found)
11:40 a.m., welfare check; no report taken, unfounded
12 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate
1:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:18 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; citation issued
3:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:20 p.m., abandoned vehicle, suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
5:46 p.m., suspicious vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
6:31 p.m., reckless driver; verbal warning
7:56 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
9:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:29 p.m., noise; unfounded
10:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:51 p.m., welfare check, sex offense, driving under suspension/revocation; report taken, citation issued
Citations
2:26 p.m., Donovan Hansen; willful reckless driving-1st offense, speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.