Media Log - Sept. 21

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 19 

12:12 a.m., traffic stop, minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued

1:10 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

3:53 a.m., suspicious; gone on arrival/unable to locate

5:54 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, suspicious vehicle; traffic accident report

8:42 a.m., death; report taken

2:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:19 p.m., theft; report taken

8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:16 p.m., noise; verbal warning

10:31 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded

11:05 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest

Citations

11:30 p.m., Chenoa Pleskac; drive under susp/before reinstated-state

Arrests

11:30 p.m., Rusytina Tejeda; possess/consume open alcohol container, fail to stay in lane, DUI - 15+

