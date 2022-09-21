Media Log - Sept. 21

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 19
12:12 a.m., traffic stop, minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued
1:10 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
3:53 a.m., suspicious; gone on arrival/unable to locate
5:54 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, suspicious vehicle; traffic accident report
8:42 a.m., death; report taken
2:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:19 p.m., theft; report taken
8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:16 p.m., noise; verbal warning
10:31 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
11:05 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest
Citations
11:30 p.m., Chenoa Pleskac; drive under susp/before reinstated-state
Arrests
11:30 p.m., Rusytina Tejeda; possess/consume open alcohol container, fail to stay in lane, DUI - 15+