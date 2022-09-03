 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Sept. 3

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 1

12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:22 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:07 a.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate

8:33 a.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate

10:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle; information

People are also reading…

1:45 p.m., wanted person; written warning

1:46 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:48 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

4:00 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4:01 p.m., motorist assist; assitance

6:18 p.m., parking; vehicle marked and tagged

6:34 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy

6:55 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

7:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:39 p.m., out of unit follow-up, stolen vehicle; follow-up report taken

7:54 p.m., traffic stop, wanted person; arrest, property (seized or found)

9:30 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:46 p.m., assist other agency; unfounded

11:58 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

11:59 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News