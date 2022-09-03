Media Log - Sept. 3

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 1
12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:22 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:07 a.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate
8:33 a.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:11 a.m., suspicious vehicle; information
1:45 p.m., wanted person; written warning
1:46 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:48 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
4:00 p.m., wanted person; arrest
4:01 p.m., motorist assist; assitance
6:18 p.m., parking; vehicle marked and tagged
6:34 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
6:55 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
7:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:39 p.m., out of unit follow-up, stolen vehicle; follow-up report taken
7:54 p.m., traffic stop, wanted person; arrest, property (seized or found)
9:30 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:46 p.m., assist other agency; unfounded
11:58 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
11:59 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.