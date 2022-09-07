 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log

Media Log - Sept. 7

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 5

1:07 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:08 a.m., assist other agency; assistance

2:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:55 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension, revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report

5:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:18 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

10:31 am., traffic stop; written warning

10:46 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

11:44 a.m., animal, wanted person; verbal warning

2:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

5:19 p.m., suspicious; no report taken

7:51 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; report taken

10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:49 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:51 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

