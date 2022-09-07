Media Log - Sept. 7

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 5
1:07 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:08 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
2:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:55 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension, revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
5:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:18 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
10:31 am., traffic stop; written warning
10:46 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
11:44 a.m., animal, wanted person; verbal warning
2:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
5:19 p.m., suspicious; no report taken
7:51 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; report taken
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:49 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:51 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.