Columbus Community Hospital recently presented Melissa Bulin with the Sheaf of Wheat Award for hospital employees who make lasting impressions on patients or their families.

Bulin is an athletic trainer at Schuyler Central High School. Denise Marshall, a co-worker, nominated her for the award.

In her nomination letter, Marshall praised Bulin’s patience, understanding and empathy as she educates students and families of varying cultures on the complexities of health care.

“Melissa uses her resources and problem-solving skills and delivers information in a way that the patient can understand,” Marshall said. “She helps patients get the care they need in a timely manner. To her patients and families, Melissa is the closest thing they have to health care. She has bridged the gap between community and access to care that Schuyler Central High School was needing.”

Hospital representatives presented Bulin with a certificate of recognition and a Sheaf of Wheat plaque on Thursday, April 27.

To nominate a hospital employee for a Sheaf of Wheat Award, you can fill out a nomination pamphlet and return it to any Sheaf of Wheat nomination box. Boxes are located throughout the hospital and at coordinating hospital sites.