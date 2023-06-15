Work will soon commence on turf replacement at Pawnee Park's Memorial Stadium. The field and track will be closed through the construction process beginning Monday, June 19. The entrance gates will be locked and use of the area is prohibited. Construction is expected to last six to eight week. The old turf will be removed and some will stored in the football field parking lot available until July 6 to anyone interested on first-come, first-served basis. It will be cut in eight by 20 inches sizes. After, July 6 it will disposed. New turf installation will begin around July 10 with the staging for construction in the football field parking lot.
Memorial Stadium field and track closure
