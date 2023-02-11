Columbus Community Hospital memorials
When you choose to support Columbus Community Hospital through the foundation, you have many options. One of those options is to donate in memory of a friend or loved one. The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation is honored to announce the memorials it received from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023. In Memory of Norma Aikins: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Monica Albracht: Keith Albracht, Fred & Katrina Spies
In Memory of Richard “Dick” Alt: Marcia Alt
In Memory of Eldon Blaser: LaVonne Schultz
In Memory of Madalyn Brewer: CCH friends
In Memory of Stacey Sprunk Briles: Melissa Foltz
In Memory of Jay Butterfield: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Mildred Chana: Don Chana & Lee Jenkins
In Memory of Fred Fehringer: Joe & Bobbi Fehringer
In Memory of Nick Fehringer: Joe & Bobbi Fehringer
In Memory of Linda Formanek: Joe & Bobbi Fehringer
In Memory of Annette Hellbusch: Mark & Delores Landholm
In Memory of Lisa Herfel: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Mabel Hinkle: Darlene Booker
In Memory of Melvin Janicek: Gerald & Bonnie Luckey
In Memory of Jerry Jilek: Imogene Jilek
In Memory of Hart & Sandy Keating: DruAnn Keating
In Memory of Richard “Rick” Klug: Marlene Wilke
In Memory of Norman Korte: Craig & Melissa Foltz, Marlene Wilke
In Memory of Angeline, Joseph & Kenneth Krings: Lester Krings
In Memory of Geraldine Kuhn: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Kenneth Leischner: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Margie Leslie: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Germaine Liebig: Lois Kuta
In Memory of Keith Merrill: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Josh Meyer: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Larry Muhle: Bernie Muhle, Family & friends, Corner Stop card players, Lawrence & Myrna Franzen, Norma Fuhr, Richard & Lynee Liermann, Mike & Mary Maguire, Cletus & Christine Pillen, Kathryn Senior, Norman & Sharon Sherman, Freddie & Kathy Siefken, Donald & Theresa Wiemer and Matthew & Brittany Zoucha
In Memory of Shirley Peters: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Mildred Preister: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Michael “Mike” Robinson: Family & friends
In Memory of Diane Rowe: Family, Chris, Amy, Elizabeth & Liam Blaser and Craig & Melissa Foltz
In Memory of Linda Rumsey: LaVonne Schultz
In Memory of Dan Sanne: Chris & Darcy Wisehart
In Memory of Donna Shreve: Chris & Amy Blaser, Richard & Hazel Saalfeld
In Memory of Jim Tubbs: Family & friends, Bob & Wilma Arp, Joe & Diana Barbaglia, Brad Bertsch, K.B. & R.L. Curry, Janet Ericson, G. Michael & Bonita Evans, Russell & Susan Evans, M.E. Frauendorfer, R.E. & Donna Holmes, James & Teresa Hotovy, Tom & Joanna Jarecke, Susan Jarecki, John & Kathleen Lohr, Judy Machacek, Kevin & Roxanne McCright, Richard & Karla Schaecher and Christiana Strack.
In Memory of Dale Van Dyke: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of John Wardman: Family & friends
In Memory of James Wells: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Kathleen Welsch: Chris & Amy Blaser
In Memory of Donald Zornes: Family & friends, Joe & Diane Barbaglia, Sandra Bartlett, Chris & Amy Blaser, Butch & Duff Christensen, Dr. Richard & Nicole Cimpl, Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus Family Practice Assoc., Marlene Engel, Dr. Ron & Ann Ernst, Dick & Deb Fischer, Gregg & Dawn Foote, Charles & Nancy Gonka, James & Barbara Goulet, Ron & Robin Hines, Ileana Jarecki, Lon & Sandra Jochens, Suzanne Klutman, Lois Kuta, Ron & Charlotte Lambert, Robert & Susan Lanik, John & Kathleen Lohr, John & Linda McPhail, Judy Melcher, Carroll & Jane Novicki, John & Dr. Nila Novotny, Jeffery & Sarah Peetz, Richard & Hazel Saalfeld, Mary Schleich, Jerry & LaVonne Schultz, Diane Semrad, Bradley & Michelle Stirek, Dr. Jay & Jeanine Trofholz, Anton & Cheryl Wheeler, John & Linda Whitehead, Kim & Jill Wolfe, Dr. Milton & Kathleen Zadina and Ronald Zornes
In Honor of Harlan Broekemeier: Barbara Rosenkotter & Tye Tyson