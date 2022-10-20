Aquinas Catholic Schools Memorials

Guardian Angel Fund:

In memory of Tom Kosch from Jim and Jolene Daro, Greg and Lori Sabata, Ken and Judy Polacek, John and Fran Pachta, Robin Kosch

In memory of Patricia Lyons from Doug and Joan Matulka, Jim and Donna Stara.

Aquinas Endowment Fund

In memory of Edward Humlicek from Doug and Nancy Vrbka and Margaret Humlicek

In memory of Michael Coufal from Mic and Susi Coufal, Jason and Tori Lavicky, Matt and Kristy Pohl, Patricia Meister, Bill and Eileen Voboril, Valerie Witzel.

In memory of Patricia Lyons from Randy and Sandy Vavrina, Kenny and Jody Pelan, Keith and Dianne Beringer, Mike and Pam Siroky, Greg and Lori Sabata, Russ and Diane Moravec, Jason and Tori Lavicky, Tom and Lou Anne Eller.

In memory of Brad Birkel from Marv and Monica Marushak.

In memory of To Kosch from Russell and Loretta Daro, and Robin Kosch

Aquinas Catholic Schools

In memory Tom Kosch from Helen Johnson,

In memory of Randall Whitmore from Fran Hilger.

In memory of Patricia Lyons from Carm Fiala.