Monarch boys open Centennial with rivalry win

Aquinas Catholic senior Tylen Jakub found his range early and often and sparked his side to a rivalry win in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 27. Jakub hit five 3-pointers and the Monarchs ran away with a 51-35 victory.
Aquinas (8-7) opened an early lead after Jakub scored eight points, hit two 3s and senior Payton Davis added six in the first quarter. The Shamrocks (4-12) only scored nine and trailed 16-9. Scotus found more offense in the second but Aquinas matched the visitors and led 29-22 at halftime.
The Monarchs tightened their defense after halftime and only allowed 13 total points in the final 16 minutes.
Jakub scored a game-high 17 points, Davis scored 12, Kyle Napier added eight, Chromy scored five, Jake Witter finished with four and Caleb Thege tallied three.
The Monarchs are now 3-2 in their last five games.
Aquinas is 6-14 against Scotus since 2006 but have won three of the last four encounters.
Scout girls roll past Raiders
David City girls basketball shut down Mead in the middle quarters of a road game Jan. 26 and won earned a 44-25 victory. The Scotus allowed just four points combined in the second and third quarters.
David City had 21 during that span and led by 19, 33-14 at the start of the first quarter.
Senior Lauren Vandenberg recorded her eighth double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Junior Emily Johnson led David City in scoring with 13 points and senior Maya Couch and Vandenberg both dished out a team-high three assists.
The David City boys were not as lucky and lost 44-23. No stats were available for the game.