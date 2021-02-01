Monarch boys open Centennial with rivalry win

Aquinas Catholic senior Tylen Jakub found his range early and often and sparked his side to a rivalry win in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 27. Jakub hit five 3-pointers and the Monarchs ran away with a 51-35 victory.

Aquinas (8-7) opened an early lead after Jakub scored eight points, hit two 3s and senior Payton Davis added six in the first quarter. The Shamrocks (4-12) only scored nine and trailed 16-9. Scotus found more offense in the second but Aquinas matched the visitors and led 29-22 at halftime.

The Monarchs tightened their defense after halftime and only allowed 13 total points in the final 16 minutes.

Jakub scored a game-high 17 points, Davis scored 12, Kyle Napier added eight, Chromy scored five, Jake Witter finished with four and Caleb Thege tallied three.

The Monarchs are now 3-2 in their last five games.

Aquinas is 6-14 against Scotus since 2006 but have won three of the last four encounters.

Scout girls roll past Raiders

David City girls basketball shut down Mead in the middle quarters of a road game Jan. 26 and won earned a 44-25 victory. The Scotus allowed just four points combined in the second and third quarters.