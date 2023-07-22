Now You See Me(2013, Comedy-drama) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo BBC America, 5 p.m.
The Bourne Supremacy(2004, Action) Matt Damon, Franka Potente SYFY, 5 p.m.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Apollo 13(1995, Historical drama) Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton Sundance, 6 p.m.
Rocky III(1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone AMC, 6:30 p.m.
Cars(2006, Children) Owen Wilson, Paul Newman Disney, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017, Adventure) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart FX, 7 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion(2006, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood BET, 7 p.m.
World War Z(2013, Horror) Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos IFC, 7 p.m.
Now You See Me 2(2016, Adventure) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo BBC America, 7:30 p.m.
Rocky IV(1985, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire AMC, 9 p.m.
Us(2019, Horror) Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke FXM, 9:30 p.m.