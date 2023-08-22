Deadly Ex Next Door (2022, Suspense) Tianna Nori, Jack Grinhaus LMN, 5 p.m.
Pitch Perfect 2 (2015, Musical comedy) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wil son Freeform, 5 p.m.
Waist Deep (2006, Action) Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good VH1, 5:30 p.m.
The Color of Rain (2014, Drama) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 6 p.m.
The King's Man (2021, Action) Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson FX, 6 p.m.
Abominable (2019, Children) Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai FXM, 6:30 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast (1991, Children) Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson Disney, 7 p.m.
Burned by Love (2023, Suspense) Shiva Negar, Dillon Casey LMN, 7 p.m.
My Cousin Vinny (1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei AMC, 7 p.m.
The More Love Grows (2023, Romance) Rachel Boston, Warren Christie Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Danger Lurking Under My Roof (2023, Suspense) Kristi Murdock, James Hyde LMN, 9 p.m.
The Mummy (2017, Action) Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe TNT, 9:30 p.m.