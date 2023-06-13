Ford v Ferrari(2019, Historical drama) Matt Damon, Christian Bale FX, 3:30 p.m.
Feeling Butterflies(2022, Romance-comedy) Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarry Hallmark,5 p.m.
My Daughter's Deadly Roommates(2023, Suspense) Lily Brody, Cassidy Edwards LMN, 5 p.m.
Shrek Forever After(2010, Children) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy Nick, 6 p.m.
Central Intelligence(2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart AMC, 7 p.m.
Forrest Gump(1994, Comedy-drama) Tom Hanks, Robin Wright Paramount, 7 p.m.
Rooming With Danger(2023, Suspense) Camila Senna, Daniela Rivera LMN, 7 p.m.
Titanic(1997, Historical drama) Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet VH1, 7 p.m.
Winter Castle(2019, Romance) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Malicious Motives(2021, Suspense) Revell Carpenter, Juliana Destefano LMN, 9 p.m.
The Last Stand(2013, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker AMC, 9:30 p.m.
X-Men: The Last Stand(2006, Action) Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart FX, 9:30 p.m.
