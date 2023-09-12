Captain America: The First Avenger (2011, Action) Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell FX, 4 p.m.
My Cousin Vinny (1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei AMC, 4:30 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020, Family) James Marsden, Jim Carrey Nick, 4:30 p.m.
Death She Wrote (2021, Suspense) Samora Smallwood, Paula Brancati LMN, 5 p.m.
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011, Children) Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino Disney, 5 p.m.
Despicable Me 3 (2017, Children) Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig Freeform, 5:30 p.m.
Free Guy (2021, Action) Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer FX, 6:30 p.m.
Goodfellas (1990, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta AMC, 7 p.m.
Love on Harbor Island (2020, Romance) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Sing (2016, Children) Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon Freeform, 7:30 p.m.
Alien 3 (1992, Science fiction) Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton FXM, 9:30 p.m.
The Mummy (2017, Action) Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe TNT, 10 p.m.