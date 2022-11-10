 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mural finished

  • 0
Mural finished

The new mural at the Schuyler Campground is a collaborative effort between artist Oria Simonini and Schuyler Central High School's art class to showcase voices of the Schuyler community.

 Jared Barton, Schuyler Sun

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News