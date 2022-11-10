Mural finished
A head-on collision in Columbus over the weekend resulted in fatal injuries.
Stir craziness amid Nebraska's coaching search is starting to get the best of us says Tom Shatel. It is wild, wacky and exhausting. All the internet detectives were on duty. Like a Columbo convention.
Two bidders drove the final $10,400 in the online auction: Charles Herbster and a pair of farmer-brothers.
The Nebraska lion suffered a wound during its long walk. “Like he had something dragged across him. Or somebody took a shot and grazed him.”
Butler County residents took to the polls to decide the new governor and representative for District 1, along with many county-level positions…
As all elections are, the 2022 Midterm Elections were busy on Nov. 8.
The past year that Columbus woman Bailey Lehr has been serving as Miss Rodeo Nebraska has been extraordinary, she said.
Even with its starting quarterback out, Nebraska had every opportunity to take control. A bigger, stronger and better-coached team might have done just that. Somewhere, someone may be taking notes.
The woman was eating lunch at the Costco at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the store — leaving her wallet behind, she told police.
Platte County unofficial election results