National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime (National Breast Cancer Foundation, INC). These are scary statistics, especially when I think that at 34 years of age, I already have had two dear friends who have fought breast cancer. From talking with my friends, I know cancer can change how your body functions, as well as your mental and spiritual health. At the YMCA we want to help individuals who are currently fighting cancer and cancer survivors to reclaim their health and well-being. We offer people affected by cancer a safe and supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities that focus on the whole person. Here are some of our offerings: