National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month so I wanted to highlight how the Y is helping patients and survivors.
On average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime (National Breast Cancer Foundation, INC). These are scary statistics, especially when I think that at 34 years of age, I already have had two dear friends who have fought breast cancer. From talking with my friends, I know cancer can change how your body functions, as well as your mental and spiritual health. At the YMCA we want to help individuals who are currently fighting cancer and cancer survivors to reclaim their health and well-being. We offer people affected by cancer a safe and supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities that focus on the whole person. Here are some of our offerings:
• Stretching and Beyond Class: Stretching is an important component to any exercise program. It enhances relaxation, it increases flexibility, and it is the body’s way of recharging. Class is great for all ages and all abilities.
• Talk to our Health Coach, Cari Franzen about a Getting Started program. In Getting Started you meet one-on-one with a trainer who can help build muscle, improve balance, increase flexibility and help with your confidence and self-esteem.
• Wellness Coaching: Jennifer Brownlow is a Certified Wellness Coach, focusing on the health and wellbeing of the whole body. In sessions with Jennifer she would not only help you with your physical health but she would be able to give you support for your mental and emotional well-being also.
Ultimately the Columbus Family YMCA is for everyone. We understand that a cancer diagnosis also takes its toll financially. We encourage anyone who is interested in coming to the Y or participating in a program to please contact us about how we can help you through our Open-Door Program. Funds are donated to the YMCA which provide financial assistance to those who need the Y the most, but cannot afford it.
Finally, I want to ask all of the women in our community to continue to take your health seriously. Make your yearly appointments and stick to a healthy routine, and if you don’t have one, ask us! We will help you develop a healthy routine that is right for you.
